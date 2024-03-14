North China's Shanxi sees robust foreign trade growth with BRI countries in Jan-Feb

TAIYUAN, March 13 (Xinhua) -- North China's Shanxi Province saw 36.2 percent year-on-year growth in foreign trade with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries in the first two months of this year, according to local customs.

The import and export volume between Shanxi and BRI partner countries totaled 13.6 billion yuan (about 1.9 billion U.S. dollars) during this period, statistics from the Taiyuan Customs District in the capital city of the province showed.

Indonesia placed at the top among the 122 BRI countries trading with Shanxi, boasts an import and export value of 3.06 billion yuan, an increase of 55 percent year on year. Its trade with Saudi Arabia and South Africa also expanded 256.6 percent and 225.3 percent year on year, respectively.

The main exports of the province include mobile phones and accessories, stainless steel, and coal.

State-owned enterprises have become important contributors to the province's foreign trade growth, accounting for 54.1 percent of Shanxi's total import and export with BRI partner countries.

