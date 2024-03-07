China's foreign trade showing positive signs despite challenges: minister
Wang Wentao, minister of commerce, speaks at a press conference on economy for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China is seeing positive signs in exports and imports despite a challenging global trade environment, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said Wednesday.
The country has seen a boom in trade activities during the Spring Festival period, a traditional slack season for imports and exports, Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.
Wang said the trade recovery starting September 2023 is expected to continue, despite a possible dip in March due to a high comparison base.
