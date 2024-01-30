Home>>
China's foreign trade of agricultural products stable in 2023
(Xinhua) 10:10, January 30, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade of agricultural products remained generally flat year on year in 2023, official data showed.
The country's total foreign trade value of farm produce stood at 333.03 billion U.S. dollars last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
In breakdown, China's exports of agricultural products edged up 0.9 percent year on year to 98.93 billion dollars, while its imports of such products dipped 0.3 percent to 234.11 billion dollars.
The country's trade deficit came in at 135.18 billion dollars last year, down 1.2 percent from 2022, the data showed.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Gansu reports robust foreign trade growth with ASEAN in 2023
- China's Heilongjiang logs record foreign trade volume in 2023
- China fostering new competitive edges to bolster foreign trade in 2024
- China's Shanghai reports foreign trade growth in 2023
- Beijing's foreign trade exceeds 3 trln yuan for 3 consecutive years
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.