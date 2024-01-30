China's foreign trade of agricultural products stable in 2023

Xinhua) 10:10, January 30, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade of agricultural products remained generally flat year on year in 2023, official data showed.

The country's total foreign trade value of farm produce stood at 333.03 billion U.S. dollars last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

In breakdown, China's exports of agricultural products edged up 0.9 percent year on year to 98.93 billion dollars, while its imports of such products dipped 0.3 percent to 234.11 billion dollars.

The country's trade deficit came in at 135.18 billion dollars last year, down 1.2 percent from 2022, the data showed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)