China's northernmost free trade area in Heihe achieves remarkable surge in foreign trade

Xinhua) 08:16, February 02, 2024

A staff member looks for goods at a logistics center in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

HEIHE, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- In 2023, the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone saw a remarkable surge in foreign trade, achieving a total import and export value of 24.482 billion yuan (about 3.4 billion U.S. dollars), marking an annual growth of 56.9 percent. Meanwhile, a total of 16 foreign-funded enterprises were attracted to the area, resulting in a direct utilization of foreign capital totaling 1.273 million U.S. dollars, up 27.3 percent year on year.

A staff member sorts parcels at a conveyor belt at a logistics center in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Staff members sort parcels at a conveyor belt at a logistics center in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A logistics center is pictured in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member packages Russian honey in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo shows the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member transfers goods at a logistics center in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo shows the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)