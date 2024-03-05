Languages

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

China to work toward joining CPTPP: report

(Xinhua) 09:23, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will work toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

