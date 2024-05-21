Home>>
MBT fires at mock targets in shooting training
(China Military Online) 11:03, May 21, 2024
A main battle tank (MBT) attached to an armored detachment under the PLA 71st Group Army spits fire at mock targets during a live-fire shooting training exercise in early May 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Zhenxiong)
