MBT fires at mock targets in shooting training

China Military Online) 11:03, May 21, 2024

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to an armored detachment under the PLA 71st Group Army spits fire at mock targets during a live-fire shooting training exercise in early May 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Zhenxiong)

