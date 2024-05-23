China's coast guard conducts drill near Wuqiu, Dongyin islands

Xinhua) 13:04, May 23, 2024

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A coast guard fleet of east China's Fujian Province on Thursday conducted a law-enforcement drill in the waters near Wuqiu and Dongyin islands.

Gan Yu, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard, said the drill is aimed at testing the fleet's capabilities in joint maritime patrol and emergency response.

