Missile boats sail in formation
Missile boats attached to a missile boat group with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command sail in formation during an assessment of the troops' capability to carry out diversified tasks in mid-April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Songtao)
A missile boat attached to a missile boat group with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command sails on the sea during an assessment of the troops' capability to carry out diversified tasks in mid-April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Songtao)
