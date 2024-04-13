China opposes U.S. deployment of intermediate-range missiles in Asia-Pacific: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:58, April 13, 2024

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the United States' planned move to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Friday.

The U.S. push to deploy the missiles is a dangerous trend, and will seriously threaten the security of countries in the region and seriously undermine regional peace and stability, Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, told a regular press conference.

"China firmly opposes this and will take resolute countermeasures. We urge the United States to genuinely respect the security concerns of other countries and stop undermining regional peace and stability," he said.

