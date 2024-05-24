China's coast guard conducts drills in waters east of Taiwan Island

Xinhua) 13:22, May 24, 2024

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- A coast guard fleet on Friday conducted law-enforcement drills in the waters east of Taiwan Island.

Gan Yu, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard, said the drills focused on subjects including verification and identification as well as warning and expulsion to test the capabilities of joint maritime patrol and emergency response.

