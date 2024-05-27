Home>>
Fighter jets taxi on flight line before takeoff
(China Military Online) 10:32, May 27, 2024
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi in close formation on the runway before takeoff during a flight training exercise on May 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Guotai)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxies to the take-off line during a flight training exercise on May 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Guotai)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxies to the take-off line during a flight training exercise on May 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Guotai)
