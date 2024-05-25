Helicopters assist in assault training

China Military Online) 13:17, May 25, 2024

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army board a helicopter during a joint assault training exercise on May 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Zhipeng)

A Soldier assigned to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fast-ropes from a helicopter during a joint assault training exercise on May 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Zhipeng)

Helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fly in formation during a joint assault training exercise held on May 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Zhipeng)

A helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fires off the decoy flares during a joint assault training exercise held on May 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Zhipeng)

