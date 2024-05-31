Home>>
Maintenance men conduct inspections before flight training
(China Military Online) 10:37, May 31, 2024
Maintenance men assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command conduct power-on inspections on a J-10 fighter jet prior to a 24-hour fight training exercise in late May, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)
Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command take off and fly in formation over mountaineous area during a 24-hour fight training exercise in late May, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
