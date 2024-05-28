Main battle tank wades through muddy area

China Military Online) 16:46, May 28, 2024

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army wades through the muddy area during a driving skill assessment aiming to hone the troops' maneuver capabilities in early May, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Wenju)

