PLA actions to continue if "Taiwan independence" provocations go on: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:13, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that if "Taiwan independence" elements do not stop their provocations, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will continue its actions to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity unwaveringly.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks during a press conference, noting that the PLA military drills around Taiwan Island, code-named Joint Sword-2024A, serve as a resolute punishment of the provocative statements by the leader of the Taiwan region.

These drills are also a stern warning to external forces that support "Taiwan independence" and interfere in China's internal affairs, as well as a just act to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhu said, adding that the mainland will never tolerate nor leave any room for activities seeking "Taiwan independence."

The spokesperson noted that all relevant countermeasures are aimed at separatist activities and external interference, not the compatriots of Taiwan, calling on Taiwan compatriots to firmly stand on the right side of history, join hands with people on the mainland to oppose "Taiwan independence" and external interference, and work together for a bright future of national reunification and rejuvenation.

