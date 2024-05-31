Chinese military key force in UN peacekeeping operations: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:02, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has become a critical element and key force in UN peacekeeping operations and will contribute more to world peace and development, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query related to the PLA's relevant contributions, as Wednesday marked the 22nd International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

Noting that China upholds peace and honors its commitment with real actions, Wu said China has actively participated in UN peacekeeping operations and is the largest troop-contributing country among the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

In recent years, the PLA has built an 8,000-strong peacekeeping standby force and has deployed over 50,000 peacekeepers to over 20 countries and regions, Wu said.

The spokesperson added that currently, over 1,700 PLA peacekeepers are performing their duties in six mission areas, including South Sudan and Lebanon, contributing to world peace and common development.

China's armed forces in April 1990 dispatched five military observers to the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization and has since then become a participant in UN peacekeeping operations.

