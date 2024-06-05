Naval Vessels in maritime training

China Military Online) 16:56, June 05, 2024

Vessels attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command sail on the sea during a maritime training exercise in mid-May, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jinyu)

The amphibious dock landing ship Qilianshan (Hull 985) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise in mid-May, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jinyu)

