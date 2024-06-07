Various kinds of flowers blossom in Ili, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 14:32, June 07, 2024

Tourists take photos in a flower-themed scenic area at the foot of the Tianshan Mountains in Yining county, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

Various kinds of flowers, including those of Chinese herbaceous peony, lavender, and sage are in bloom in a flower-themed scenic area at the foot of the Tianshan Mountains in Yining county, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, attracting throngs of visitors.

In recent years, the prefecture has adjusted its agricultural structure and vigorously promoted flower planting in line with market demand.

It has also engaged in the deep processing of fresh flowers, producing products such as flower cakes, flower tea, flower wine, and flower candies, which are sold on online and offline channels, promoting agricultural efficiency and increasing the farmers' incomes.

