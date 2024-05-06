Languages

Monday, May 06, 2024

Trending in China | Spring flower fields forever

(People's Daily App) 16:23, May 06, 2024

Spring is the season for flowers in China, where many varieties are in full bloom and competing for attention. Rolling fields of wildflowers create magical spring scenes that just beckon people to linger among them.

