Trending in China | Spring flower fields forever
(People's Daily App) 16:23, May 06, 2024
Spring is the season for flowers in China, where many varieties are in full bloom and competing for attention. Rolling fields of wildflowers create magical spring scenes that just beckon people to linger among them.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
