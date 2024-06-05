Ottelia acuminata flowers enter harvest season in Dali, SW China

Xinhua) 16:53, June 05, 2024

Villagers harvest ottelia acuminata flowers at an ottelia acuminata planting base in Eryuan County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province on June 5, 2024. Ottelia acuminata only lives in fresh water of high quality, and is viewed as an indicator species of the natural environment. Its flowers are taken as an important food ingredient for people of the Bai ethnic group in southwest China. (Photo by Luo Xincai/Xinhua)

