Fighter jets get ready for flight training

China Military Online) 10:13, June 07, 2024

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the PLA Air Force taxi on the runway for a flight training exercise in early May 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

