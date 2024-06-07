Home>>
Fighter jets get ready for flight training
(China Military Online) 10:13, June 07, 2024
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the PLA Air Force taxi on the runway for a flight training exercise in early May 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
