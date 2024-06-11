NW China's Qinghai injects new vitality into traditional sachets
|Photo shows traditional sachets of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)
A wide range of exquisite sachets in different shapes have recently attracted crowds of tourists in front of an intangible cultural heritage booth at a square in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province ahead of the Duanwu Festival, or the Dragon Boat Festival.
Wearing a sachet is one of the traditional customs of the festival, which is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar.
In the past, people prayed for good health by wearing a sachet during the festival. Today, these exquisite sachets have become an important medium for showcasing traditional culture and conveying emotions.
In recent years, with the increasing awareness of protecting traditional crafts, Qinghai has carried forward the techniques for making sachets. Many embroidery artists in the province have made sachets by combining traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics through continuous innovation, injecting new vitality into the traditional handicraft.
