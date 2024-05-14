ISO technical committee on cultural heritage protection inaugurated at Palace Museum

Guests pose for a group photo during the inaugural meeting of the technical committee on cultural heritage protection of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Proposed by China and officially approved in March 2024, the committee is the first technical committee established by the ISO in the field of global cultural heritage protection since its inception.

The secretariat of the committee has been set up at the Palace Museum.

The inaugural meeting of the technical committee on cultural heritage protection of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is held at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

