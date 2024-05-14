ISO technical committee on cultural heritage protection inaugurated at Palace Museum
Guests pose for a group photo during the inaugural meeting of the technical committee on cultural heritage protection of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Proposed by China and officially approved in March 2024, the committee is the first technical committee established by the ISO in the field of global cultural heritage protection since its inception.
The secretariat of the committee has been set up at the Palace Museum.
The inaugural meeting of the technical committee on cultural heritage protection of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is held at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
The inaugural meeting of the technical committee on cultural heritage protection of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is held at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislature launches enforcement inspection of intangible cultural heritage law
- Intangible cultural heritage injects new vitality into culture, tourism
- ISO establishes new secretariat in China for cultural heritage conservation
- Pic story: NPC deputy promotes scientific research, personnel training of Yungang Grottoes
- Explore the artistry of a village known for palace lantern manufacturing
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.