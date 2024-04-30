Intangible cultural heritage injects new vitality into culture, tourism

People's Daily Online) 14:41, April 30, 2024

An embroiderer makes a piece of embroidery work in Kala village, Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 17. (Photo/Yang Wukui)

Danzhai county in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, has in recent years been dedicated to the preservation and promotion of its rich intangible cultural heritage.

With eight state-level and 22 provincial-level intangible cultural heritage items, Danzhai county has made significant strides in protecting and inheriting these cultural treasures. Danzhai has also developed cultural and creative products inspired by its intangible cultural heritage.

Danzhai county has consistently introduced experiential cultural tourism projects centered on intangible cultural heritage, including wax dyeing, embroidery, and paper making.

The county has also organized various cultural activities to attract a large number of inheritors, enthusiasts, and tourists, and has allowed them to actively engage and experience these practices.

