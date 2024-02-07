Explore the artistry of a village known for palace lantern manufacturing

In China, out of every 10 palace lanterns, eight are produced in Tuntou village, Meihua township, Gaocheng district, Shijiazhuang city, north China's Hebei Province. Every day, hundreds of thousands of palace lanterns are transported from here to various parts of the country.

Bai Junping, a palace lantern craftsman, makes a lantern in Tuntou village, Meihua township, Gaocheng district, Shijiazhuang city, north China's Hebei Province, on Jan. 31, 2024. (China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

Bai Junping, a palace lantern craftsman from Tuntou village, is known for his expertise in creating large lanterns over 2 meters high.

He meticulously ties and shapes each lantern by hand, using more than 40 steel wires as a sturdy framework for a lantern 3 meters in height.

With over 40 years of experience, Bai can accurately locate the tying positions even while wearing gloves. This attention to detail ensures that the lanterns are durable and able to withstand outdoor conditions.

The tradition of Gaocheng palace lanterns dates back to the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220). These lanterns were highly regarded for their beautiful appearance and exquisite craftsmanship.

Over time, more craftsmen have joined in the production of palace lanterns, creating a production and sales area centered around Tuntou village. In 2007, the craftsmanship of Gaocheng palace lanterns was recognized as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in Hebei Province.

"In recent years, the range of Gaocheng palace lanterns has expanded to include 18 series and over 200 different designs, such as rotating lanterns, sheepskin lanterns, and paper-cut lanterns. The shapes have also become more diverse," said Bai Yanguang, deputy secretary of the Party branch of Tuntou village.

Bai Yanguang added that Gaocheng palace lanterns currently dominate 80 percent of the domestic palace lantern market, with an annual production of over 100 million pairs worth annually over 2 billion yuan ($278 million). These lanterns are also exported to countries like South Korea, Japan, and Russia, with a noticeable growth in overseas sales this year.

Workers make a lantern in Tuntou village, Meihua township, Gaocheng district, Shijiazhuang city, north China's Hebei Province, on Jan. 31, 2024. (China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

Shi Youquan, a master of arts and crafts and a paper-cutting artist from Yuxian county, said this year, there is a high demand for paper-cut palace lanterns featuring dragon designs. These lanterns combine the art of paper-cutting from Yuxian county with the artistic design of Gaocheng palace lanterns, incorporating traditional Chinese mortise-and-tenon joints. Therefore, the paper-cut palace lanterns are culturally rich and highly entertaining.

