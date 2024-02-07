Pic story: inheritor of fish-shaped lantern making skills in east China

Xinhua) 09:20, February 07, 2024

Wang Yufang (R) and his master Sha Zaochun pose for a photo with fish-shaped lanterns in Zhanqi Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

The parade with fish-shaped lanterns is an important folk cultural activity in Shexian County. Every year, in the first month of Chinese lunar calendar, it attracts tourists from all over the country.

Born in 1996, Wang Yufang is an inheritor of fish-shaped lantern making skills, an intangible cultural heritage. Wang started to learn the skills from local villagers when he was 12 years old.

Wang now runs a company selling fish-shaped lanterns and organizing related performances. He wishes to pass on the making skills of the lanterns, develop related cultural and creative products, and spread the culture of fish-shaped lanterns.

University student Wang Yuxin makes fish-shaped lanterns in Zhanqi Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wang Yufang works on a fish-shaped lantern in Zhanqi Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wang Yufang (R) and his master Sha Zaochun make fish-shaped lanterns in Zhanqi Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wang Yufang shows finished fish-shaped lanterns in Zhanqi Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wang Yufang (L) instructs student Wang Luyue to make a fish-shaped lantern in Zhanqi Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A local resident makes a fish-shaped lantern in Zhanqi Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows children holding fish-shaped lanterns attending a parade in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Local residents make fish-shaped lanterns in Zhanqi Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wang Yufang shows a finished fish-shaped lantern in Zhanqi Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

