30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show kicks off in Zigong

Ecns.cn) 13:05, February 04, 2024

Splendid lanterns shine to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Gang)

Lantern shows in Zigong can be traced back to the Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) dynasties, which have developed into an international cultural activity with performances and night markets since 1987.

