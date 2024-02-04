30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show kicks off in Zigong
Splendid lanterns shine to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Gang)
Lantern shows in Zigong can be traced back to the Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) dynasties, which have developed into an international cultural activity with performances and night markets since 1987.
