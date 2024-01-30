30th Zigong Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Festival to kick off in SW China's Sichuan
|Colorful lanterns are lit up for the upcoming 30th Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Zigong municipal committee)
The 30th Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival will officially kick off in Zigong city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Feb. 2.
This year's lantern festival will feature celebrations for the Year of the Dragon (Loong, or Chinese dragon). Thousands of sets of colorful lanterns will enable visitors to immerse themselves in profound Chinese culture and Zigong's lantern art. They will also be impressed by the fusion of traditional Chinese culture and new trends.
In June 2023, the organizing committee of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival launched a contest calling on children around the world to submit paintings for the 30th festival. Fifty-four were selected. Their winning works were then made into lanterns, which will be exhibited at the festival.
Photos
Related Stories
- Exhibition featuring Chinese ice sculptures and lanterns opens in Oslo
- Chinese lanterns exhibited at Int'l Lantern Festival in Italy
- Lantern show lights up Chengdu
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair highlights Chinese culture
- 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show to be held in Sichuan, SW China
- At least 400 fish lanterns brighten Shanghai garden
- Ancient tech: Rolling lantern
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.