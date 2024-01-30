30th Zigong Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Festival to kick off in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 15:31, January 30, 2024

Colorful lanterns are lit up for the upcoming 30th Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Zigong municipal committee)

The 30th Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival will officially kick off in Zigong city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Feb. 2.

This year's lantern festival will feature celebrations for the Year of the Dragon (Loong, or Chinese dragon). Thousands of sets of colorful lanterns will enable visitors to immerse themselves in profound Chinese culture and Zigong's lantern art. They will also be impressed by the fusion of traditional Chinese culture and new trends.

In June 2023, the organizing committee of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival launched a contest calling on children around the world to submit paintings for the 30th festival. Fifty-four were selected. Their winning works were then made into lanterns, which will be exhibited at the festival.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)