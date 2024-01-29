Chinese lanterns exhibited at Int'l Lantern Festival in Italy

Xinhua) 15:14, January 29, 2024

Visitors walk past lanterns during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 300 Chinese lanterns made by artisans from Zigong, a southwest China's city famous for its lantern making, are exhibited here. Since its opening on Dec. 8, 2023, the lantern show has attracted approximately 80,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Performers march during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024.

A boy looks at a lantern during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024.

Visitors walk past lanterns during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024.

Visitors look at lanterns during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024.

Visitors look at a lantern during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024.

Visitors pose with a lantern during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024.

Visitors walk past lanterns during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024.

Performers pose for a photo by lanterns during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024.

Visitors walk past lanterns during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024.

A couple kisses in front of a lantern during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)