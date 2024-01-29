Chinese lanterns exhibited at Int'l Lantern Festival in Italy
Visitors walk past lanterns during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 300 Chinese lanterns made by artisans from Zigong, a southwest China's city famous for its lantern making, are exhibited here. Since its opening on Dec. 8, 2023, the lantern show has attracted approximately 80,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Performers march during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 300 Chinese lanterns made by artisans from Zigong, a southwest China's city famous for its lantern making, are exhibited here. Since its opening on Dec. 8, 2023, the lantern show has attracted approximately 80,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A boy looks at a lantern during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 300 Chinese lanterns made by artisans from Zigong, a southwest China's city famous for its lantern making, are exhibited here. Since its opening on Dec. 8, 2023, the lantern show has attracted approximately 80,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Visitors walk past lanterns during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 300 Chinese lanterns made by artisans from Zigong, a southwest China's city famous for its lantern making, are exhibited here. Since its opening on Dec. 8, 2023, the lantern show has attracted approximately 80,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Visitors look at lanterns during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 300 Chinese lanterns made by artisans from Zigong, a southwest China's city famous for its lantern making, are exhibited here. Since its opening on Dec. 8, 2023, the lantern show has attracted approximately 80,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Visitors look at a lantern during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 300 Chinese lanterns made by artisans from Zigong, a southwest China's city famous for its lantern making, are exhibited here. Since its opening on Dec. 8, 2023, the lantern show has attracted approximately 80,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Visitors pose with a lantern during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 300 Chinese lanterns made by artisans from Zigong, a southwest China's city famous for its lantern making, are exhibited here. Since its opening on Dec. 8, 2023, the lantern show has attracted approximately 80,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Visitors walk past lanterns during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 300 Chinese lanterns made by artisans from Zigong, a southwest China's city famous for its lantern making, are exhibited here. Since its opening on Dec. 8, 2023, the lantern show has attracted approximately 80,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Performers pose for a photo by lanterns during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 300 Chinese lanterns made by artisans from Zigong, a southwest China's city famous for its lantern making, are exhibited here. Since its opening on Dec. 8, 2023, the lantern show has attracted approximately 80,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Visitors walk past lanterns during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 300 Chinese lanterns made by artisans from Zigong, a southwest China's city famous for its lantern making, are exhibited here. Since its opening on Dec. 8, 2023, the lantern show has attracted approximately 80,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A couple kisses in front of a lantern during the International Lantern Festival "Lanternia" in Cassino, central Italy, Jan. 28, 2024. More than 300 Chinese lanterns made by artisans from Zigong, a southwest China's city famous for its lantern making, are exhibited here. Since its opening on Dec. 8, 2023, the lantern show has attracted approximately 80,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Photos
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- Snow scenery at section of Wushan Mountain in China's Chongqing
- Pic story: young entrepreneur contributes to scientific visualization in China's Anhui
- Breathtaking 'blue tears' light up coastal waters in China's Guangdong
Related Stories
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair highlights Chinese culture
- 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show to be held in Sichuan, SW China
- At least 400 fish lanterns brighten Shanghai garden
- Loong-themed lanterns add festive atmosphere to city
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.