We Are China

Exhibition featuring Chinese ice sculptures and lanterns opens in Oslo

Xinhua) 10:28, January 30, 2024

Visitors watch ice sculptures and lanterns in Oslo, capital of Norway, Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)

An exhibition featuring Chinese ice sculptures and lanterns opened in Oslo on Sunday, drawing crowds of visitors with Chinese culture set against Norwegian landscapes.

The "Hello, China" Ice Sculpture and Lantern Art Exhibition showcases the artistic talents of ice sculptors from Harbin, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, as well as lantern makers from Zigong in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Visitors watch ice sculptures and lanterns in Oslo, capital of Norway, Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)

Visitors watch ice sculptures and lanterns in Oslo, capital of Norway, Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 2024 shows some festive lanterns displayed in Oslo, capital of Norway. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 28, 2024 shows some ice sculptures and lanterns displayed in Oslo, capital of Norway. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 2024 shows some festive lanterns displayed in Oslo, capital of Norway. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)

A craftsman makes an ice sculpture in Oslo, capital of Norway, Jan. 27, 2024. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)

A craftsman makes an ice sculpture in Oslo, capital of Norway, Jan. 27, 2024. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)