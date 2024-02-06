We Are China

Dazzling lanterns light up Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 13:27, February 06, 2024

Dazzling lanterns illuminate Yuyuan Garden to greet the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fan Yubin)

This year's show is inspired by Shanhaijing, or the Classic of Mountains and Seas, a major source of Chinese mythology that dates back more than 2,000 years. It is the first time the Yuyuan Lantern Show, a national intangible cultural heritage, was held outside China as part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France in 2024.

Dazzling lanterns illuminate Yuyuan Garden to greet the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fan Yubin)

Dazzling lanterns illuminate Yuyuan Garden to greet the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fan Yubin)

Dazzling lanterns illuminate Yuyuan Garden to greet the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fan Yubin)

Dazzling lanterns illuminate Yuyuan Garden to greet the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fan Yubin)

Dazzling lanterns illuminate Yuyuan Garden to greet the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fan Yubin)

Dazzling lanterns illuminate Yuyuan Garden to greet the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fan Yubin)

Dazzling lanterns illuminate Yuyuan Garden to greet the Spring Festival in Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fan Yubin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)