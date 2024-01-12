China, U.S. extend MoU on preventing illegal importation of Chinese cultural artifacts

Xinhua) 10:21, January 12, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The governments of China and the United States have extended a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that aims to prevent the illegal importation of Chinese cultural artifacts into the United States, China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) said on Thursday.

The MoU will come into effect on Jan. 14 and will be valid for five years, according to the NCHA.

Under the MoU, import restrictions will be imposed on items from the Paleolithic period to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), and on monumental sculptures and wall art at least 250 years old.

According to the NCHA, the two governments signed the MoU initially in 2009, and extended it in 2014 and again in 2019, with the 2019 extension marked for expiration on Jan. 13 this year.

Since 2009, 504 pieces (sets) of Chinese cultural artifacts in the United States have been successfully repatriated to China.

As of December 2023, China has signed such MoUs with 26 countries, the NCHA said.

