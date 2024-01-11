China, U.S. companies partner up on consumer electronics show

Xinhua) 08:24, January 11, 2024

People visit the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

With mutual benefit and win-win outcomes as the cornerstone of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, companies from both sides are encouraged to leverage platforms like "China Night" to strengthen interaction and collaboration.

LAS VEGAS, the United States, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Industry leaders, government officials, and tech experts from China and the United States converged Tuesday night in Las Vegas, moving to foster closer ties between the two countries in the fast-growing consumer electronics sector.

The "China Night" Forum on Consumer Electronics Development was co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest tech show, which runs from Tuesday to Friday here.

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company Hisense at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

"This year, we resume hosting 'China Night' after the pandemic," said Chinese Deputy Consul General in San Francisco Zou Yonghong at the event. "It's a platform to showcase cutting-edge technology and capture the global trend of the industry."

Zou emphasized the extensive common ground between the two countries, particularly in the lucrative consumer electronics market.

The rapid integration of AI and other emerging technologies is fueling the evolution of consumer electronics, with consumers increasingly seeking intelligent lifestyles, said Zou, expressing the belief that this trend would further boost cooperation between Chinese and U.S. companies.

Viewing mutual benefit and win-win outcomes as the cornerstone of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, Zou encouraged companies from both sides to leverage platforms like "China Night" to strengthen interaction and collaboration.

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company TCL at the the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

The CCCME showcased the commitment of Chinese companies by organizing over 130 participants in CES 2024 across the electronics, home appliances, smart home, and smart transportation sectors. This marks the 23rd consecutive year for the CCCME to participate in the event.

"We hope 'China Night' helps Chinese companies integrate into the global ecosystem and achieve win-win cooperation by sharing industry achievements," said Liu Chun, vice president of CCCME.

The future of consumer electronics is to be driven by AI integration and new product categories, with AI-powered computers, phones, and various other devices already taking shape, Liu noted.

"The continued development would hinge on the complementary strengths of Chinese and U.S. companies. By fostering collaboration and harnessing their combined expertise, both nations can contribute to a more innovative and vibrant consumer electronics landscape," said Liu.

