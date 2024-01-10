Xi says achievements in China-U.S. ties attributable to collective efforts of people

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The achievements in China-U.S. relations are primarily attributable to the collective efforts of the people of the two countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said.

Xi made the remarks in his reply on Thursday to a letter from Sarah Lande, a friend of his in the U.S. state of Iowa.

In his letter, Xi said that since the establishment of China-U.S. diplomatic ties 45 years ago, bilateral relations have gone through the tests of winds and rains and grown into a towering tree, bearing the fruit of cooperation and delivering benefits to both countries and the rest of the world.

For China-U.S. relations to advance, he said, it hinges more on the two peoples.

The future of the China-U.S. relationship depends on the youth, Xi said.

Citing a Chinese saying that "Read 10,000 books and travel 10,000 miles," the Chinese president announced that China will invite 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs in the next five years, voicing hope that more young Americans will visit China, observe China with their own eyes, listen to China with their own ears, and measure China with their own footsteps, so as to have a glimpse of a real China in a multi-dimensional and comprehensive manner and build more bridges of close affinity between the two peoples.

"I welcome the students of Muscatine to participate in this project," Xi said.

Noting that China is the largest developing country and the United States the largest developed country in the world, Xi said the future of this planet needs stability and improvement of China-U.S. relations.

Xi also said China is ready to work with the United States to push for steady, sound and sustainable development of bilateral relations, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples, provide more public goods for the international society, and build a clean and beautiful world featuring lasting peace, security for all, common prosperity, openness and inclusiveness together.

