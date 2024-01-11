Home>>
Chinese commerce minister, U.S. commerce secretary hold phone talks
(Xinhua) 17:02, January 11, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a telephone conversation with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.
The two sides conducted in-depth and pragmatic communication on economic and trade issues of respective concern, with a focus on the implementation of the important consensus reached between the two heads of state at the San Francisco meeting.
