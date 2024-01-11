Let dialogue, cooperation define China-U.S. relationship: Chinese Ambassador

Xinhua) 13:20, January 11, 2024

ATLANTA, the United States, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng on Tuesday called on the two countries to jointly steer their relationship forward despite twists and turns by focusing on common interests as well as dialogue and cooperation.

The China-U.S. relationship is again at a new historical starting point, the ambassador said in a video speech delivered at the Carter Center Forum commemorating the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-U.S. relations.

"Taking stock of the past 45 years, we believe that the most important inspiration is that China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, and working together is our only correct choice," he said.

The ambassador said competition between countries should be like competing with each other for excellence in a racing field, not beating one another in a wrestling ring.

"The only right way to get along is mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," he stressed, calling for rejecting the Cold War mentality.

"It is our sincere hope to be partners and friends with the United States," the ambassador said.

Xie highlighted the importance of removing obstacles and sparking a new boom in people-to-people exchanges, citing the recent measures China has taken to further open up and facilitate China-U.S. exchanges and cooperation.

China is now actively implementing President Xi Jinping's initiative to invite 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs in the next five years and has rolled out policies to facilitate travel between the two countries.

"It is hoped that the U.S. side will work with China in the same direction, take measures to clear obstacles in travel, visa and border entry policies, further increase direct flights significantly, adjust the China travel advisory as soon as possible, encourage and support business, educational, cultural, sports, youth, sub-national and media exchanges, and especially stop interrogating, harassing and repatriating Chinese students," the ambassador said.

It is important to start with small steps which can go a long way, he concluded.

Co-hosted by the Carter Center, the National Committee on United States-China Relations, the U.S.-China Business Council and the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, the forum was attended by more than 500 people from academic and business communities of both countries.

