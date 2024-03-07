Pic story: NPC deputy promotes scientific research, personnel training of Yungang Grottoes

Xinhua) 16:40, March 07, 2024

Hang Kan (R) introduces the history of Yungang Grottoes to tourists at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Hang Kan is head of the research institute of the Yungang Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site featuring over 50,000 stone Buddhist sculptures.

Yungang Grottoes was built during the Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534). It is considered a pinnacle of Chinese Buddhist art and represents the highest level of sculptural artistry in the world during the 5th century.

In Hang's view, preventive protection and more investment in science and technology are crucial for the Yungang Grottoes.

In 2023, Hang was elected a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC). He has been actively promoting the scientific research and personnel training of Yungang Grottoes, hoping to explore the historical connotation of exchanges among ethnic groups behind the works of art and enhance the sense of community for Chinese nation.

Hang believes that protecting and making good use of cultural heritages requires not only archaeology, but also a wider range of multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary knowledge and research such as museums, ancient architecture and art. He suggests that measures should be taken to provide more talents and academic support for the protection and utilization of China's cultural heritage.

Hang Kan (L) communicates with a colleague about the measures of porcelain restoration at the research institute of the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 25, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Hang Kan (C) and his colleagues exchange ideas about the preservation scheme of 3D printed model of Cave No. 12 of the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 29, 2023.(Xinhua)

Hang Kan (L) communicates with a colleague about the design of cultural and creative products at the research institute of the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 25, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Hang Kan (2nd R) talks with tourists and learns about their requests at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 25, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Hang Kan (3rd L) communicates with colleagues about the measures of mural restoration at the research institute of the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 25, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Hang Kan (R) talks with tourists and learns about their requests at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 25, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Hang Kan is pictured at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 25, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Hang Kan (C) and his colleagues exchange ideas about the collection scheme with digital technology of the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 29, 2023.(Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)