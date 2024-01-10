School in S China's Guangxi integrates intangible cultural heritage into physical activities

At the headquarters of the Liucheng Experimental Primary School in Liucheng county, Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the bell signaling a break rang.

Students practice Caidiao opera during a class break at the Liucheng Experimental Primary School in Liucheng county, Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Tang Xiaokui)

Soon after, accompanied by lively music, more than 1,300 students held flower fans and performed Caidiao opera, synchronizing their movements with the rhythmic beat of the drums.

Caidiao opera, a traditional local opera, was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

Students practice Caidiao opera during a class break at the Liucheng Experimental Primary School in Liucheng county, Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Tang Xiaokui)

At one point, Caidiao opera was on the brink of extinction. In 2010, Zhou Xisheng, a professional playwright from a Caidiao opera troupe in Guangxi, returned to his hometown to begin researching about Caidiao opera. He gathered a group of elderly performers in a local village and established a Caidiao opera troupe, gradually revitalizing the art form.

A teacher applies facial makeup on Huang Jiashan (left) before the latter puts on a Caidiao opera performance in Liucheng county, Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Shi Chang)

Lai Lisha, a dance teacher, helps Huang Jiashan (left) rehearse at the headquarters of the Liucheng Experimental Primary School in Liucheng county, Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Shi Chang)

Recognizing the importance of preserving and passing down the art of Caidiao opera to younger generations, Zhou and his wife started offering free Caidiao opera classes to children in 2013. They dedicated their time during school breaks and weekends to teach primary school students the art of Caidiao opera.

Over time, more people joined in efforts to protect and carry on Caidiao opera. Liucheng Experimental Primary School integrated Caidiao opera melodies into their campus radio exercises, making them simple and easy for students to learn. This not only enriched the school's cultural life but also provided students with the opportunity to experience the captivating allure of the intangible cultural heritage.

