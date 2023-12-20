Senior CPC official stresses protection, inheritance of cultural heritage

Xinhua) 09:55, December 20, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addresses a symposium on the protection and inheritance of cultural heritage in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Tuesday underlined the importance of the protection and inheritance of cultural heritage in better fulfilling the new cultural mission in the new era.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a symposium on the protection and inheritance of cultural heritage.

Highlighting the principle of prioritizing protection and inheritance, Cai said it is imperative to appropriately manage the relations between protection and utilization, and protection and development, among others.

He added that efforts should be made to establish a protection system, strengthen the protection institutions, and refine the mechanisms for protecting cultural heritage.

Cai said more rigorous and meticulous legal measures should be implemented to safeguard cultural heritage.

Underlining mutual learning among civilizations, Cai urged efforts to implement the Global Civilization Initiative and enhance international cooperation in cultural heritage.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)