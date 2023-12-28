China's top procuratorate announces cultural artifacts, heritage protection cases

Xinhua) 10:57, December 28, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has published several cases to guide procuratorial organs in solving public-interest litigation cases involving the protection of cultural artifacts and heritage more effectively.

The eight cases included one related to the supervision of protecting the site of an ancient city by the People's Procuratorate of Yongfu County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region through administrative public-interest litigation.

The cases involved the protection of cultural artifacts and heritage, such as irrigation relics and traditional villages.

Offenses in these cases included the damaging of cultural relics in the renovation process and inadequate protection of cultural relics.

Procuratorial organs will intensify the handling of such cases and strengthen coordination with relevant authorities to step up the protection of cultural artifacts and heritage, according to the SPP.

