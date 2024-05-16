Presentation on China's cultural heritage held in Malta

Xinhua) 10:32, May 16, 2024

VALLETTA, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A presentation held on Tuesday in Malta showcasing China's cultural heritage and conservation, including the Forbidden City and Dunhuang Grottoes, sparked interest amongst a diverse audience in China's rich history.

In his opening remarks, Peng Yijun, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Malta, said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malta, both sides have maintained close exchanges and cooperation in the field of culture, resulting in enhanced understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

At the event, Wang Xudong, director of the Palace Museum and former director of the Dunhuang Academy, provided insight into the efforts made to conserve and study renowned cultural heritages of the Mogao Grottoes situated in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, and the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City in Beijing.

The Forbidden City, once the imperial palace of China's Ming and Qing dynasties, stood as a testament to the country's grandeur and rich cultural heritage. Wang highlighted its unique architecture and historical importance, engaging the audience with tales of royal life within its walls.

The presentation also explored the unique Dunhuang Grottoes, the caves known for their Buddhist art engravings. Wang's portrayal of the caves as the pinnacle of cultural exchange along the ancient Silk Road ignited interest from the participants at the presentation.

"Cultural heritage is a valuable resource to safeguard diversity, strengthen equal exchanges, and promote mutual learning," Wang emphasized, underscoring the role of cultural exchange in strengthening ties between peoples and nations.

"Chinese culture is diversified and rich, and we have a lot to learn from the Chinese culture," Heritage Malta Chairman Mario Cutajar told Xinhua. Despite being a small island country, Malta has a huge heritage as well, he said, adding that Malta and China can learn from each other on cultural heritage conservation, and more exchanges and cooperation are expected.

Among the participants, Stephen Cachia, a lecturer in Chinese history at the University of Malta, applauded the presentation, stating that Maltese people, especially the youth, are interested in China's historical and cultural legacy, adding that cooperation on cultural heritage conservation will further strengthen China-Malta relations.

Martin Azzopardi, the founder of "China Corner" at St. Margaret College Secondary School in Cospicua, said that the appeal of experiencing Chinese cultural and historical heritages is growing within the international community, emphasizing the transformative power of cultural exchanges.

Hosted by the China Cultural Center in Malta, the event underscored the growing interest and appreciation for Chinese culture in Malta, paving the way for enhanced cultural cooperation and understanding between the two nations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)