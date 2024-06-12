Contestants participate in dragon boat race in Lianjiang County, China's Fujian
An aerial drone photo shows contestants participating in a dragon boat race at a fishing port in Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 11, 2024. The dragon boat race at sea has a long history in Lianjiang. The eight-day event from the first day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar has become a well-known cultural activity to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
