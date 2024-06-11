People from Taiwan Straits celebrate Dragon Boat Festival together on river
People from both sides of the Taiwan Straits splash water on the Hanjiang River to welcome the Dragon Boat Festival in Shishi, Quanzhou, Fujian Province on June 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Lyu Ming)
The activity has been held for 18 consecutive years as a cross-Strait cultural exchange event in Quanzhou.
People from both sides of the Taiwan Straits splash water on the Hanjiang River to welcome the Dragon Boat Festival in Shishi, Quanzhou, Fujian Province, June 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Lyu Ming)
A Fuxing intelligent EMU train running on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed rail line passed by the scene of people splashing water. (Photo: China News Service/ Lyu Ming)
The people from both sides of the Taiwan Straits splash water on the sea to welcome the Dragon Boat Festival in Shishi, Quanzhou, Fujian province on the Dragon Boat Festival, June 10. (Photo: China News Service/ Lyu Ming)
The people from both sides of the Taiwan Straits splash water on the sea to welcome the Dragon Boat Festival in Shishi, Quanzhou, Fujian province on the Dragon Boat Festival, June 10. (Photo: China News Service/ Lyu Ming)
