Taiwan compatriots with residence permits now eligible for basic medical insurance in Fujian Province

Global Times) 15:18, June 07, 2024

Aerial photo taken on October 26, 2018 shows the scenery in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province. File Photo: Xinhua

Officials in East China's Fujian Province have implemented basic medical insurance for Taiwan compatriots, according to the Fujian Provincial Healthcare Security Bureau. Both employed and unemployed Taiwan compatriots, as well as students from the Taiwan region studying in Fujian, are entitled to insurance as mainland residents.

Taiwan compatriots who have mainland travel permits for Taiwan residents can apply for activation of the medical insurance code online via WeChat, Alipay, the official app of the National Healthcare Security Administration, and other channels, in the same way as mainland residents.

All healthcare insurance handling offices at the county level and above across the province will also support offline activation of the insurance code for Taiwan residents who present the necessary documents.

Fujian has also set up service centers for Taiwan compatriots throughout the province, to provide one-stop services including reimbursing medical costs.

The bureau said the online service platform for medical and health insurance for Taiwan compatriots will be improved and perfected.

The notice also clearly supports the inclusion of Taiwan-funded medical institutions in Fujian as designated institutions for medical insurance, as they will be subject to the same insurance management as medical institutions in Fujian.

A special service for Taiwan enterprises and compatriots will also be set up, to provide more convenient medical insurance services including enrolment registration, expense settlement, off-site medical care, and fixed-point management, so as to create a fair, high-quality, and highly efficient medical insurance service environment.

Taiwan compatriots who participate in the basic medical insurance in Fujian can purchase medicine for off-site medical treatment in all the province's networked fixed-point medical institutions, according to the bureau.

