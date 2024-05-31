Chinese mainland to halt tariff cuts on Taiwan imports

Xinhua) 11:12, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Starting on June 15, 2024, Chinese mainland will halt tariff concessions for some Taiwan products that currently enjoy preferential tariff rates stipulated in the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement in response to the island's trade restrictions, according to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

