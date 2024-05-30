Cross-Strait exchange event calls for efforts to advance national reunification

Xinhua) 10:21, May 30, 2024

GUANGZHOU, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A cross-Strait exchange event that opened in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, on Wednesday has called for concerted efforts across the Taiwan Strait to advance China's reunification.

More than 200 people, including heads of political parties and youth representatives from Taiwan as well as cross-Strait experts, attended the annual event, which is in its fourth edition this year.

In his address, Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, invited Taiwan compatriots to make investments and pursue personal development in Guangdong, a pioneer of China's reform and opening-up initiative.

He also pledged further efforts to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields between Guangdong and Taiwan.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, reiterated the mainland's firm will and strong capabilities of resolving the Taiwan question.

"We reserve the option of taking all measures necessary," Song said, calling on Taiwan compatriots to firmly uphold the one-China principle, oppose "Taiwan independence" and external interference, and work to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and cross-Strait integrated development.

Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party, and Wu Cheng-tien, chairman of the New Party, condemned Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te for promoting "Taiwan independence" separatism and being willing to serve as a pawn for external forces, which has escalated tensions across the Strait while disregarding the safety and happiness of the 23 million Taiwan compatriots.

The two-day event also features three sub-forums that will be held in Foshan and Zhuhai, respectively, after the opening ceremony.

