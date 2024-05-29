Mainland's Taiwan affairs official meets former KMT chairperson

Xinhua) 10:58, May 29, 2024

GUANGZHOU, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, a senior Taiwan affairs official of the Chinese mainland, met on Tuesday with representatives of Taiwan guests who attended a cross-Strait exchange event, including Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province.

Song, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that the course of national rejuvenation is irreversible and national reunification will surely be accomplished.

No matter how the situation on the island evolves and no matter who is in power, nothing could alter or hinder the direction of cross-Strait relations or the process of national reunification, Song said.

He called on patriots in Taiwan to adhere to the one-China principle and firm up the conviction in reunification, while recognizing that the nature of separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence" is to sell out and harm the interests of Taiwan.

Song urged resolute opposition to Taiwan leader's provocative acts of seeking "Taiwan independence" and attempts aimed at "de-sinicization," calling for efforts to guard the common home of the Chinese nation.

He also asked patriots in Taiwan who desire reunification to actively participate in the great cause of national rejuvenation and Chinese modernization to jointly foster the lasting wellbeing of the Chinese nation.

Stressing that people from both sides of the Strait are one family, Hung underscored the need to firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, safeguard cross-Strait peace and stability and protect the fundamental interests of compatriots from across the Strait, in a bid to create a sound environment for national rejuvenation.

