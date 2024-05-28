Int'l commitment to one-China principle unshakable: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:04, May 28, 2024

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Assembly (WHA) rejecting a so-called proposal concerning Taiwan once again proved that the international community's commitment to the one-China principle is unshakable, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks regarding the General Committee and the Plenary Session of the 77th WHA's decision not to include the so-called proposal of "inviting Taiwan to participate in the WHA as an observer" submitted by certain countries into its agenda on Monday. This has been the eighth year in a row that the WHA has rejected such a proposal.

There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is a part of China, Chen said. The rejection also proves that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities' attempt of relying on external forces to participate in the WHA without recognizing the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle is doomed to fail.

"We have kinship with Taiwan compatriots, and we are always concerned about their health and wellbeing," said the spokesperson.

The mainland will continue taking concrete measures, including arranging medical technical experts from Taiwan to take part in the technical activities of the World Health Organization (WHO) and informing Taiwan of public health emergencies released by the WHO in a timely manner, to safeguard Taiwan compatriots' health, Chen said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)