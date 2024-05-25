China hopes relevant Guatemalan officials to make right decision: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that relevant Guatemalan officials will recognize the trend of the world and proceed from the interests of the country and the people to make the right decision, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on news that the Guatemalan Exporters Association said that China banned the entry of Guatemala's coffee and macadamia nuts.

"There are no diplomatic relations between China and Guatemala. I've not heard of what you said. What I will say is that there is only one China in the world," Wang noted.

He said that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

The one-China principle is a universally recognized norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus among the international community. It is also the fundamental prerequisite for China to carry out cooperation with all countries including Guatemala, the spokesperson added.

Wang said that President Bernardo Arévalo of Guatemala met with the Taiwan region's leader via video link this week and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala Carlos Ramiro Martínez went to Taiwan to attend the so-called "inauguration ceremony" on May 20. "We condemn these moves that trample on the one-China principle," he said.

Such situation is not conducive to the cooperation between Guatemala and China, including Guatemala's export to China, the spokesperson said.

"We hope relevant officials will recognize the trend of the world and proceed from the interests of the country and the people to make the right decision, which serves its people's interests," Wang said.

