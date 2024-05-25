Taiwan is a province of China, says UN spokesperson

Xinhua) 12:53, May 25, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan is a province of China, Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has reiterated.

The United Nations is guided by the General Assembly resolution of 1971, Dujarric told a regular press briefing on Thursday, adding that he made the remarks in terms of the United Nations' standing on Taiwan as a province of China.

On Oct. 25, 1971, the 26th Session of the UN General Assembly adopted, with an overwhelming majority, Resolution 2758, which decides to restore all its rights to the People's Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations.

